AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.67 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 04:02pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.67 for a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

The rupee settled at 278.62 on Monday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers on Tuesday as traders considered whether President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs would be less aggressive than promised.

On Monday, the greenback slid against the likes of the euro and sterling following a report in the Washington Post that Trump’s aides were exploring plans that would apply tariffs only on sectors seen as critical to US national or economic security.

However, the currency made up some of the ground after Trump denied the report in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against the euro, sterling and four other rivals, edged up to 108.38, after dropping as low as 107.74 overnight, its weakest since Dec. 30.

On Jan. 2, the index pushed as high as 109.58 for the first time since November 2022, in large part due to expectations that Trump’s promised fiscal stimulus, reduced regulation and higher tariffs will boost US growth.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday, extending losses into a second consecutive session after last week’s rally, although concerns about tighter Russian and Iranian supply amid widening Western sanctions checked losses.

Brent futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $76.22 a barrel by 0452 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $73.42.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rightsizing measures: govt to abolish 150,000 vacant posts, says Aurangzeb

Late buying helps KSE-100 Index minimise losses

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Oil prices dip as demand optimism fades

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Read more stories