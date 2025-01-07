AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Court directs police to arrest KP CM

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday directed police to arrest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal arms and liquor case and produce him before it.

Judicial Magistrate Mobshir Hassan, while hearing the case, ordered police to arrest Gandapur for not appearing before the court.

During the hearing, neither Gandapur nor his lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared in court.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case also did not attend the hearing. Furthermore, the SSP Operations failed to present a compliance report regarding the previous arrest warrant issued against Gandapur, prompting the court’s displeasure. The judge expressed anger over the absence of Gandapur and his lawyer in the hearing.

Furthermore, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations failed to present a compliance report regarding the previous arrest warrant issued against Gandapur.

The court directed the SSP operations to ensure the arrest of Gandapur and ordered his production in the next hearing, to be held on January 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

police Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM local court

Comments

200 characters

Court directs police to arrest KP CM

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories