Court directs police to arrest KP CM

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday directed police to arrest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal arms and liquor case and produce him before it.

Judicial Magistrate Mobshir Hassan, while hearing the case, ordered police to arrest Gandapur for not appearing before the court.

During the hearing, neither Gandapur nor his lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared in court.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case also did not attend the hearing. Furthermore, the SSP Operations failed to present a compliance report regarding the previous arrest warrant issued against Gandapur, prompting the court’s displeasure. The judge expressed anger over the absence of Gandapur and his lawyer in the hearing.

The court directed the SSP operations to ensure the arrest of Gandapur and ordered his production in the next hearing, to be held on January 21.

