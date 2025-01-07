AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Grand operation against land mafia ordered

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed a grand operation across the province to reclaim government lands from illegal occupiers. She instructed authorities to recover all state lands without succumbing to any pressure or political influence.

In a major operation, the Forest Department, accompanied by police, reclaimed 90 acres of land in Khanpur Tehsil. Additionally, a target has been set to recover 188 acres of land from the Khanpur Forest Reserve, said a spokesman on Monday.

During the operation, the land mafia attacked the Forest Department team, looted cash and mobile phones, and attempted to set a government vehicle on fire. The mafia also removed the battery from a tractor. A case has been registered against the influential culprits, and police raids are underway to arrest them.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the Forest Department and police team for their successful operation. She emphasized that protecting government lands is the government’s responsibility and assured that all Forest Department lands will be reclaimed.

Maryam Aurangzeb also appealed to the public for cooperation, stating that the operation’s success depends on public support and that lawbreakers will be held accountable.

