Squash: Adnan wins British Junior Open U13 title

LAHORE: Pakistan celebrates an extraordinary moment in squash history as Sohail Adnan, the nation’s rising star, claims victory in the Boys Under-13 category at the prestigious British Junior Squash Open 2025.

Sohail Adnan secured a remarkable victory over Elmoghazy with a thrilling match scoreline of 5-11, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 5-11, 11-5, showcasing his resilience and skill in a hard-fought battle. With this monumental achievement, Sohail has cemented his place among the brightest young talents in international squash.

Sohail’s journey to the title was nothing short of phenomenal. Facing top-tier competition from around the globe, he displayed unmatched skill, grit, and composure, culminating in a spectacular win in the final. His performance throughout the tournament has not only brought immense pride to Pakistan but also established him as a player to watch on the international stage.

This victory adds another milestone to an already remarkable career. In December 2024, Sohail clinched the Scottish Junior Open Boys Under-13 title, defeating Spain’s Itzel Reguero Garcia in straight sets. Earlier in the year, he dominated the Asian Junior U-13 Championship, securing the title with an impressive run. Additionally, at the 31st Junior Individual Squash Championship 2024, Sohail reached the semi-finals and secured a commanding quarterfinal victory against Singapore’s Jackrish Kumar with a scoreline of 11-0, 11-7, 11-3.

Mahreen Dawood expressed her pride in Sohail’s achievement: “Sohail Adnan’s incredible victory at the British Junior Open 2025 is a moment of immense pride for Pakistan. His determination, hard work, and exceptional skill have brought glory to the nation. At BARD Foundation, we remain committed to supporting Sohail as he continues to inspire us all with his talent and dedication.”

