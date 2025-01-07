AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-01-07

Squash: Adnan wins British Junior Open U13 title

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:36am

LAHORE: Pakistan celebrates an extraordinary moment in squash history as Sohail Adnan, the nation’s rising star, claims victory in the Boys Under-13 category at the prestigious British Junior Squash Open 2025.

Sohail Adnan secured a remarkable victory over Elmoghazy with a thrilling match scoreline of 5-11, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 5-11, 11-5, showcasing his resilience and skill in a hard-fought battle. With this monumental achievement, Sohail has cemented his place among the brightest young talents in international squash.

Sohail’s journey to the title was nothing short of phenomenal. Facing top-tier competition from around the globe, he displayed unmatched skill, grit, and composure, culminating in a spectacular win in the final. His performance throughout the tournament has not only brought immense pride to Pakistan but also established him as a player to watch on the international stage.

This victory adds another milestone to an already remarkable career. In December 2024, Sohail clinched the Scottish Junior Open Boys Under-13 title, defeating Spain’s Itzel Reguero Garcia in straight sets. Earlier in the year, he dominated the Asian Junior U-13 Championship, securing the title with an impressive run. Additionally, at the 31st Junior Individual Squash Championship 2024, Sohail reached the semi-finals and secured a commanding quarterfinal victory against Singapore’s Jackrish Kumar with a scoreline of 11-0, 11-7, 11-3.

Mahreen Dawood expressed her pride in Sohail’s achievement: “Sohail Adnan’s incredible victory at the British Junior Open 2025 is a moment of immense pride for Pakistan. His determination, hard work, and exceptional skill have brought glory to the nation. At BARD Foundation, we remain committed to supporting Sohail as he continues to inspire us all with his talent and dedication.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Pakistani squash player Sohail Adnan British Junior Squash Open 2025 U13 title

Comments

200 characters

Squash: Adnan wins British Junior Open U13 title

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories