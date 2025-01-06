AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

China’s foreign minister kicks off Africa tour in Namibia

AFP Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WINDHOEK: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Namibia on Monday and hailed the “time-honoured friendship” between Africa and his country, which he called the continent’s “most reliable partner”.

The Asian power’s first diplomatic visit of the year has traditionally been to Africa, the minister told a news conference in the Namibian capital Windhoek, in the presence of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was elected president last month.

“This has become a fine tradition and a distinctive feature of China’s diplomacy, for 35 years straight without any change or waver,” he added.

China’s foreign minister meets Indian counterpart, calls for resumption of direct flights

“We cherish the time-honoured friendship between China and Africa, be it the extraordinary time fighting for national independence… or as we pursue mutually beneficial cooperation in the process of common development.”

Wang Yi’s itinerary this week takes him next to Congo-Brazzaville before a visit to Chad and Nigeria.

“We hope that through upholding the tradition of visiting Africa first in a new year, we can show the world that whatever happens… China will always be… the most reliable partner of African countries,” he added.

US President Joe Biden travelled to Angola in early December to set out Washington’s ambitions in Africa in the face of heavy Chinese investment.

China Wang Yi Africa Namibia

Comments

200 characters

