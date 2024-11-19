AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 129.86 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.25%)
BOP 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.43%)
DCL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
FFL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.48%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.5%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (5.11%)
PTC 18.34 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.75%)
SEARL 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.3%)
TOMCL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.1%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.2 (0.76%)
BR30 31,398 Increased By 210.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 95,926 Increased By 930.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 29,719 Increased By 238 (0.81%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s foreign minister meets Indian counterpart, calls for resumption of direct flights

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 12:02pm

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, a statement from his ministry said on Tuesday, during which he called for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Wang also talked of the need for “more mutual trust and less suspicion,” between the regional rivals, the statement added.

The countries last month began implementing an agreement to end a military standoff on each side of the disputed Himalayan border.

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

Wang also urged the Indian side to step up cooperation on exchanging journalists and facilitating visas.

India Wang Yi Rio de Janeiro Subrahmanyam Jaishankar China foreign minister

Comments

200 characters

China’s foreign minister meets Indian counterpart, calls for resumption of direct flights

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil prices steady amid supply outages, caution over Russia-Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Aurangzeb speaks to SBP, PBA chiefs: Financing for priority sectors govt priority

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Read more stories