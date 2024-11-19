China’s foreign minister meets Indian counterpart, calls for resumption of direct flights

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, a statement from his ministry said on Tuesday, during which he called for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Wang also talked of the need for “more mutual trust and less suspicion,” between the regional rivals, the statement added.

The countries last month began implementing an agreement to end a military standoff on each side of the disputed Himalayan border.

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

Wang also urged the Indian side to step up cooperation on exchanging journalists and facilitating visas.