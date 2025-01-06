Malaysia court grants jailed ex-PM Najib’s request to see document he says allows home detention

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s appeals court granted on Monday a bid by jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

Najib, who was jailed over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, had appealed a lower court decision last July that dismissed his bid to confirm the existence of and execute a royal order that he said would entitle him to house arrest.

He has maintained an “addendum order” was issued by Malaysia’s former king accompanying a pardons board’s decision in February last year to halve his jail sentence for graft in the 1MDB scandal to six years from 12. It is unclear if the document exists.