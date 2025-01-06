AIRLINK 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.45%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
FCCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
OGDC 221.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.37%)
PACE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
PAEL 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.26%)
PRL 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.09%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
SYM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,985 Decreased By -1602.4 (-1.36%)
KSE30 36,487 Decreased By -578.4 (-1.56%)
Malaysia court grants jailed ex-PM Najib’s request to see document he says allows home detention

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 12:00pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s appeals court granted on Monday a bid by jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

Najib, who was jailed over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, had appealed a lower court decision last July that dismissed his bid to confirm the existence of and execute a royal order that he said would entitle him to house arrest.

Malaysian court acquits wife of ex-PM Najib of money laundering and tax evasion

He has maintained an “addendum order” was issued by Malaysia’s former king accompanying a pardons board’s decision in February last year to halve his jail sentence for graft in the 1MDB scandal to six years from 12. It is unclear if the document exists.

