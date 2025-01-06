AIRLINK 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 4 and January 5, 2025
BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Kurram DC injured in firing on convoy near Bagan

Read here for details.

  • Adhoc bandwidth arranged, no internet service degradation now: PTA

Read here for details.

  • Bomb attack on FC bus in Balochistan’s Turbat leaves four dead

Read here for details.

  • Right to Self-Determination Day: President, PM affirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Read here for details.

  • Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • In meeting with UAE president, PM Shehbaz underscores readiness to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

Read here for details.

