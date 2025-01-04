AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Kurram DC injured in firing on convoy near Bagan

BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 02:15pm

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud was injured on Saturday when unknown assailants fired at a convoy he was travelling in near Bagan, Aaj News reported.

The deputy commissioner has been transferred to Lower Alizai Hospital.

Kurram: warring sides reach peace agreement

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that arrangements were being made to shift the DC to Peshawar via helicopter.

The attack comes as an aid convoy carrying food and other basic necessities was expected to leave for Kurram.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the firing incident and emphasized the need to take strict action against those elements trying to disrupt peace efforts in the area.

The president observed that miscreants wanted to stir chaos and stressed upon the people not to let these elements succeed in their malicious objectives, as per APP.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident, and termed it a “conspiracy to sabotage the peace agreement.” The minister also prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of Mehsud.

He added that miscreants have committed heinous act of firing to undermine the peace agreement.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack and said that firing on an aid convoy is clear proof of incompetence and failure of the provincial government.

The attack comes after a peace agreement was reached between the Sunni and Shia communities of Kurram District.

Deadly sectarian clashes in the district has claimed the lives of more than 130 people since November, with the closure of key routes badly affecting food and medicines’ supplies to Upper Kurram for over two months.

