Pakistan

Right to Self-Determination Day: President, PM affirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

  • Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan to continue political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2025 01:44pm

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

In their separate messages on Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, they said today Kashmiris around the world are observing the seventy-sixth anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris to observe ‘Right to Self-DeterminationDay’ today

The President, in his message, said India has been denying the right to self-determination to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities.

In his message, the premier said it is time for the international community, including the United Nations, to live up to their promises and take meaningful measures.

The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day today, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United Nations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day is being marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars, and conferences around the world, to remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutalities.

