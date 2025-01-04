Adhoc bandwidth arranged, no internet service degradation now: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Saturday that there is no degradation of internet services across the country.

“To address the issue of degradation of Internet services due to fault in AAE1 submarine cable on January 2, 2025 ad hoc bandwidth has been arranged and added in the system,” the PTA said in a press release today.

It said that the authority is actively overseeing the restoration efforts for the AAE-1 submarine cable and “is committed to ensuring that all services remain stable during this period”.

On Friday, PTCL said that due to an international submarine cable outage, the users may experience slow browsing issues.

“Teams are working diligently to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” it said on X.

Earlier, the PTA said it was “working diligently” to address internet service disruption caused by a fault in the international submarine cable.

The authority said that a submarine cable fault near Qatar might impact Pakistan’s internet and broadband user experience.

“This is to inform the general public that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic),” the PTA said in a statement on Thursday.

“This may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan.”

Pakistan remains engulfed in internet disruptions, while social media platform X remains blocked in the country.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for October showed that for fixed broadband — wired connections to homes or offices — Pakistan ranked 141 out of 158 nations with a median speed of 15.6mbps.

In terms of mobile data, the country ranked 100 out of 111 countries with a median speed of 20.61mbps.