Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

Tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that Starlink had applied to launch internet services in Pakistan and was “waiting for approval from the government.”

The development came after Musk responded to a post by a Pakistani user.

“@elonmusk, with Starlink, Pakistan could leap into the future, where every citizen has the change to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow,” the post from the account named Sanam Jamali read.

“We are waiting for approval from the [Pakistan] government,” Elon Musk responded to the post.

This exchange came at a time when Pakistan was ranked among the top nations that faced most internet outages in the year 2024.

According to Top10VPN.com, an independent VPN reviewer, the global internet disruption lasted 88,788 hours last year, which caused an estimated financial loss of $7.69 billion.

It said Pakistan was the single most affected nation with $1.62bn in losses, followed by Myanmar ($1.58bn) and Sudan ($1.12bn).