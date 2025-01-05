AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 08:37pm

Tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that Starlink had applied to launch internet services in Pakistan and was “waiting for approval from the government.”

The development came after Musk responded to a post by a Pakistani user.

@elonmusk, with Starlink, Pakistan could leap into the future, where every citizen has the change to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow,” the post from the account named Sanam Jamali read.

“We are waiting for approval from the [Pakistan] government,” Elon Musk responded to the post.

Photo: X
Photo: X

This exchange came at a time when Pakistan was ranked among the top nations that faced most internet outages in the year 2024.

Elon Musk says Starlink inactive in India after second device seized

According to Top10VPN.com, an independent VPN reviewer, the global internet disruption lasted 88,788 hours last year, which caused an estimated financial loss of $7.69 billion.

It said Pakistan was the single most affected nation with $1.62bn in losses, followed by Myanmar ($1.58bn) and Sudan ($1.12bn).

Elon Musk Starlink internet services in Pakistan Starlink in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

Right to Self-Determination Day: President, PM affirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi: ambassador

Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israeli strikes

Syrian ministers urge lifting of US sanctions in first visit to Doha

Russia says Ukraine launches ‘counterattack’ in Kursk region

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Captain Shan Masood leads Pakistan fight back in second Test

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Saim Ayub to travel to London for treatment: PCB

Read more stories