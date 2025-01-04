AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan

Bomb attack on FC bus in Balochistan’s Turbat leaves four dead

  • Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns the attack
BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2025

A bomb attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) bus in Balochistan’s Turbat has resulted in the death of four people and injuries to fifteen others, Aaj News reported, citing police officials.

“There are eight critically injured people,” they said.

Pakistan air strikes kill 46 in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman claims

Among the injured were SSP Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin and six members of his family, who were passing by at the time of the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow and regret over the loss of human lives in the incident.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 has emerged as one of the deadliest periods for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces, with at least 685 personnel losing their lives in a total of 444 terrorist incidents.

The overall death toll, which includes both civilians and security forces, reached 1,612, representing over 63% of the total fatalities recorded last year. This marks a staggering 73% increase in losses compared to the 934 militants eliminated. The fatalities documented in 2024 are the highest in nine years, surpassing the figures from 2023 by over 66%. On average, nearly seven lives were claimed each day.

