In meeting with UAE president, PM Shehbaz underscores readiness to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday at Rahim Yar Khan, where both leaders discussed economic and political ties, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

They discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage, it added.

PM Shehbaz underscored “Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure and skill development,” the statement read.

UAE visa restrictions do not imply ‘a complete denial’, Senate committee told

UAE president highlighted keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors, according to the PMO.

In his remarks, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasising the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz extended his gratitude for the UAE’s unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations, the PMO said.

Last month, UAE Consul General in Karachi Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi said talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the UAE and Pakistan were in advanced stages.

“We are just waiting for your country (Pakistan)…to sign it,” Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi told Business Recorder while updating on current status of the FTA between the two countries then.