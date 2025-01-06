Sindh minister pays homage to ZAB on birth anniversary

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Supreme Court has declared the execution of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as judicial murder after 47 years of struggle, and finally the heirs and relatives of Shaheed Bhutto got justice.

He expressed these views in his statement while paying homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 97th birthday.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the most beloved leader of the people, he raised the word of truth in front of a dictator.

Nasir Shah said that Bhutto Shaheed made the country invincible by giving the gift of nuclear power to the united constitution. He strengthened the democracy by giving political consciousness to the people.

The minister said that by organising the Islamic summit, he united the leaders of all the world of Islam. Shaheed Bhutto’s popularity, ability and political awareness are still recognized in the world. He said that even today Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari are steadfastly carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025