FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Mahmood Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division has taken a major decision to restore trust of the business community in the tax system through taxpayer-friendly systems and promoting open dialogue with stakeholders.

The FBR Chairman has made this commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders in a report highlighting performance of the FBR for 2023-24.

During review of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, at the Parliament House, the finance minister had stated that the credibility and trust in the tax authority needs to be restored.

According to the FBR Chairman, FBR plays a pivotal role in implementing policy measures aimed at broadening the tax base, end-to-end digitalization of tax collection, improving efficiency of taxation system leading to a more cohesive national tax strategy. FBR is also leading the reforms for harmonization of the sales tax return across jurisdictions through Single Portal for all sectors.

In line with our vision, we are unwavering in our commitment to reforms and modernization. We prioritize trade facilitation, recognizing that the success of any organization hinges on building trust and confidence among its stakeholders. Lately we have focused on fostering trust through taxpayer-friendly systems and promoting open dialogue with stakeholders. This approach is crucial for dismantling decades of mistrust and heralding a new era of collaboration between us and those we serve, FBR Chairman added.

In the last meeting of the Senate Standing Committee of Finance, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, disclosed that people are ready to pay more money (tax), but they are not ready to deal or interact with the tax authority, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“A lot of people come to us and tell us that we will contribute more money (tax) in the national kitty, but we do not want to interact with the tax authority. Restoring credibility and trust in the tax authorities will start with the FBR. It is not possible that you are a citizen of Pakistan and you do not want to deal with the tax authority,” Finance Minister added.

