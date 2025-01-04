Father of murdered UK-Pakistani girl attacked in prison

LONDON: The man who murdered his 10-year-old British-Pakistani daughter, Sara Sharif, in a high-profile case that caused public revulsion has been attacked in prison, UK officials and media said on Friday.

Urfan Sharif, 43, was ambushed by two inmates at London’s Belmarsh Prison, where he is serving a life sentence for the killing, the Sun tabloid reported.

Sharif suffered cuts to his neck and face and received medical treatment inside the jail after he was assaulted with the sharp lid of a tuna tin, the paper added.

A spokesperson for the prison service said police were “investigating an assault on a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on January 1”. They did not provide further information.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said that “a 43-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries” during the alleged attack.

Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, received life sentences last month for the girl’s death following a prolonged “campaign of torture” and “despicable abuse”.

Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years while Batool, 30, must serve at least 33 years.

Their trial heard that Sara had been subjected to horrific violence since the age of six.

Her body was found in August 2023 covered in bites and bruises. She had broken bones and burns inflicted by an electric iron and boiling water.

Sara’s uncle, 29-year-old Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and was jailed for 16 years.

The day after Sara died, the three adults fled their home in Woking, southwest of London, and flew to Pakistan.

After a month on the run, the three returned to the UK and were arrested on the plane after landing.