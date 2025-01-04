AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-04

Father of murdered UK-Pakistani girl attacked in prison

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2025 07:33am

LONDON: The man who murdered his 10-year-old British-Pakistani daughter, Sara Sharif, in a high-profile case that caused public revulsion has been attacked in prison, UK officials and media said on Friday.

Urfan Sharif, 43, was ambushed by two inmates at London’s Belmarsh Prison, where he is serving a life sentence for the killing, the Sun tabloid reported.

Sharif suffered cuts to his neck and face and received medical treatment inside the jail after he was assaulted with the sharp lid of a tuna tin, the paper added.

A spokesperson for the prison service said police were “investigating an assault on a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on January 1”. They did not provide further information.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said that “a 43-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries” during the alleged attack.

Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, received life sentences last month for the girl’s death following a prolonged “campaign of torture” and “despicable abuse”.

Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years while Batool, 30, must serve at least 33 years.

Their trial heard that Sara had been subjected to horrific violence since the age of six.

Her body was found in August 2023 covered in bites and bruises. She had broken bones and burns inflicted by an electric iron and boiling water.

Sara’s uncle, 29-year-old Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and was jailed for 16 years.

The day after Sara died, the three adults fled their home in Woking, southwest of London, and flew to Pakistan.

After a month on the run, the three returned to the UK and were arrested on the plane after landing.

UK Sara Sharif UK Pakistani girl London Belmarsh Prison

Comments

200 characters

Father of murdered UK-Pakistani girl attacked in prison

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories