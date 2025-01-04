AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
2025-01-04

KATI for addressing challenges, unlocking full potential of economy

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and urged policymakers to continue engaging with the business community to address challenges and unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s economy.

Welcoming the decisions made during the 11th Apex Committee Meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Junaid Naqi lauded the initiatives of the SIFC and the National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029, also known as Uraan Pakistan, which aims to revitalize the economy through strategic focus and reform.

Speaking on behalf of the industrialists of Karachi, Naqi expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the government and the Pakistan Army in steering the country towards economic stability and growth.

He commended the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for their unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, security, and economic stability, noting that such collaboration sets the foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.

“The approval of the Action Plan for Optimization of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will undoubtedly rejuvenate Pakistan’s industrial landscape and create new opportunities for the business community,” Naqi said.

