AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises on tech boost, policy changes in focus

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 09:26pm

Wall Street’s main indexes moved higher on Friday as technology stocks rebounded from a losing streak, while investors geared up for potential policy shifts under the incoming Trump administration.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.31 points, or 0.43%, to 42,569.94, the S&P 500 gained 47.44 points, or 0.81%, to 5,915.99 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 236.31 points, or 1.24%, to 19,519.58.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading in positive territory, with the information technology sector bouncing back 1.3% after falling for the past four sessions. Nvidia was driving gains on all three major indexes.

Wall Street had a dour start to the new year, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erasing early gains to close lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday, bucking a historical trend where markets rally in the last five sessions of December and the first two sessions of January.

All three major indexes were on track to log weekly declines of about 1% each.

Analysts have highlighted uncertainty surrounding the policies that President-elect Donald Trump’s administration might roll out, especially with his Republican party holding sway over Congress. The newly elected Congress will begin its first session on Friday, with Trump set to take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Wall St drifts higher in first trading session of 2025

Trump’s proposals, ranging from slashing corporate taxes and easing regulations to imposing tariffs and curbing illegal immigration, could boost corporate profits and energize the economy. However, they also pose certain risks

“The main issue people will start focusing on is, if his (Trump’s) decisions will be inflationary and if they are, does that signal that the Fed will do an abrupt course change and start raising rates.” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

Traders now expect the Federal Reserve to lower rates by about 50 basis points this year, per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Hindering the case for easing rates, however, data continues to suggest resilience in the economy. On Friday, data showed manufacturing moved closer to recovery in December, with production rebounding and new orders rising further.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remains anchored near the psychological level of 4.5%.

Inflows into U.S. equity funds experienced a sharp decline in the week leading up to Jan. 1.

Comments from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin are also on tap.

Stretched equity valuations have been a concern for investors but most brokerages expect another year of gains for U.S. stocks, propelled by strong corporate performance.

Alcoholic beverage makers such as Constellation Brands dropped 1.1%, Molson Coors lost 2.3%, and Brown-Forman slipped 1.5%, after the U.S. surgeon general urged cancer warnings on the labels of alcoholic drinks.

U.S. Steel slid 7.2% after President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel’s proposed $14.9 billion purchase of the company.

Block rose 4.7% after brokerage Raymond James raised its rating to “outperform” from “market perform”.

Trading volumes are expected to be subdued following the New Year’s holiday on Wednesday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 11 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 18 new lows.

Wall Street Wall Street's main indexes Wall Street week ahead

Comments

200 characters

Wall St rises on tech boost, policy changes in focus

Israeli air strikes ramp up Gaza death toll amid new truce push

Teams ‘working diligently’ to resolve internet disruption, says PTCL

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Sugar Advisory Board meeting: Tanveer assures stability in sugar prices

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Saim Ayub ruled out of second South Africa Test after ankle injury

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

India says conveyed concerns to China over hydropower dam in Tibet

Read more stories