Pakistan Print 2025-01-03

Development projects: Punjab says has introduced innovation

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: Punjab became the first province in Pakistan to automate its development system using digital technology.

The monitoring and daily progress review of development projects is now being conducted through advanced technology. With the support of Pakistan’s great friend, China, Punjab plans to expand the use of technology across governance and all sectors.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, while briefing the Standing Committee on Planning and Development, stated that the chief minister reviewed all data daily through a dedicated portal. She highlighted that the chief minister has allocated an unprecedented budget of PKR 844 billion for public projects, the largest in Punjab’s history.

The minister further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is ensuring equitable development across the province, transcending political differences. Significant reforms in the healthcare system are underway, including the upgrading of basic health centers, divisional, and district-level hospitals.

For the first time, Punjab is implementing a model for environmental improvement alongside industrial and agricultural development. Subsidized and installment-based agricultural machinery is also being provided.

She added that the chief minister is working tirelessly for the progress of the entire province. Under the “Clean Punjab” initiative, a cleanliness system similar to Lahore’s is being implemented in all districts. Education, IT, youth skill development, and maternal and child health are among the Chief Minister’s top priorities. The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme is enabling citizens to own homes.

Maryam Aurangzeb also noted that the chief minister has fulfilled her promise of providing homes within months. Additionally, the Planning and Development Department has played a proactive role in addressing the smog issue. Over the past nine months, measures such as introducing zigzag kiln technology, banning plastic bags, prohibiting crop residue burning, and reducing toxic emissions have contributed significantly to environmental improvement.

During a meeting chaired by Chairman Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development commended the Chief Minister’s comprehensive development efforts.

