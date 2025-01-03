PARTLY FACETIOUS: NS and SS: the heirs are different

“What’s the difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif?” “Why would it matter to you? They are a package deal and…”

“It matters because it shows a different governance style.”

“The heirs are different – for one; it is Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“She is for the other as well, no challenge there, not yet anyway.”

“OK, so twice whenever Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister…”

“That’s dated – I reckon if Nawaz Sharif becomes the prime minister ever again his brother may not be the chief minister but say…”

“Nope, the Planning Minister – The Visionary…”

“That’s precisely the major difference between the two brothers – Shehbaz Sharif is a project man, he focuses on projects – build a road, and once he decides which project, he proceeds to tell the contractor to complete it well before the scheduled completion….”

“And Nawaz Sharif is the one who inaugurates…”

“Right, but there is an old expression; hurry spoils a curry and an approved project maybe ill-advised, an example is setting up a coal-fired plant away from the source of coal, or the project may collapse sooner…”

“Gotcha, and Nawaz Sharif does long term projects – deciding on the heirdom if you will…”

“The Trainer, Parveen Rashid, is still shadowing NMN wherever she goes, so clearly there is a need to change the trainer…”

“Hey back off, and get that dratted keyboard fixed now that inflation is down to 5 percent, it’s Parvez not Parveen…”

“Well the two brothers present a unique situation amongst our national leaders – Zardari sahib is grooming his children and his sister Faryal Talpur, who he is clearly very close to him is not even in the running, The Maulana has his sons as his heirs…”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Has yet to come to terms with his own mortality and designate an heir apparent but the disappearance of his spiritual guide from the scene, I haven’t seen her giving cheques to the bereaved families of PTI workers…”

“Perhaps The Gandapur refused to give provincial money to her to distribute and…”

“If so, then it is on the instructions of The Man Who Must Remain…”

“But she can donate one of the gifts she received from the Arab countries as The Third Wife – a necklace or ear ring like Erdogan’s wife, who gave her jewelry to the then prime minister Gilani to sell and donate the money for the victims of the natural disaster…”

“You don’t know a thing about spiritual guides – they don’t donate, they receive donations in return for guidance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025