AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-5.43%)
BOP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.19%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-10.4%)
DCL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-8.14%)
DFML 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-8.3%)
DGKC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.58 (-6.71%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.17%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-9.5%)
HUBC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.17 (-6.97%)
HUMNL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-8.73%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
MLCF 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.8%)
NBP 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.93 (-8.93%)
OGDC 211.45 Decreased By ▼ -9.31 (-4.22%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.64%)
PPL 189.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.08 (-4.08%)
PRL 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.33%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.97%)
SEARL 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.96%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.2%)
TOMCL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-8.17%)
UNITY 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.94%)
BR100 11,420 Decreased By -469.8 (-3.95%)
BR30 35,297 Decreased By -2059.1 (-5.51%)
KSE100 106,644 Decreased By -4425.8 (-3.98%)
KSE30 33,498 Decreased By -1410.6 (-4.04%)
Euro zone bond yields jump after Fed decision

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:27pm

Euro zone bond yields jumped on Thursday, a day after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signalled it would slow the pace of easing in 2025.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 6 basis points (bps) to 2.297%, touching its highest level since Nov. 22.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Euro zone bond yields broadly steady, eyes on Fed

Italy’s 10-year yield was up 9 bps to 3.489%, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields widened 5 basis points to 118 bps.

The US central bank cut interest rates by 25 bps as expected on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering inflation.

Euro zone government bond

