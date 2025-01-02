AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.26%)
BOP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
DGKC 106.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.67%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
FFL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.81%)
HASCOL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
HUBC 132.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.71%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
MLCF 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.07%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 224.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.73%)
PAEL 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
PPL 197.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.55%)
PRL 42.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
PTC 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
SEARL 110.75 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.49%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.36%)
TOMCL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
TPLP 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
TREET 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
TRG 68.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.68%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,373 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 38,239 Decreased By -608.3 (-1.57%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Most Gulf markets inch higher in early trade

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 03:40pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf nudged higher in early trade on Thursday with the Saudi index rising on the back of financial shares, although gains were limited in the absence of fresh factors.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.2% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.7% increase in Elm Company.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, nudged higher in the first day of trade for 2025, as investors returning from holidays cautiously eyed a recovery in China’s economy and fuel demand following a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth.

Dubai’s main share index inched up 0.1%, with toll operator Salik Co gaining 1.7%. On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi index dropped 0.8%.

Most Gulf bourses gain, Dubai hits 10-year high

Separately, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company accounted for about 20% of the almost $136.1 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide last year, overtaking Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund amid a surge in spending from Gulf countries.

