Oman expects $1.6 billion budget deficit this year, state news agency reports

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 01:26pm

DUBAI: Oman expects a 620 million rial ($1.61 billion) deficit in its 2025 budget, with total spending up 1.3% from 2024 at 11.8 billion rials, the Oman state news agency reported.

Revenue calculated on the basis of an average oil price of $60 a barrel was projected at 11.18 billion rials, up 1.5% from last year’s estimated revenue.

The cost of public debt is expected to reach 915 million rials total spending, the state news agency added.

