Business & Finance

Indonesia says 2024 budget deficit lower than 2.7% of GDP estimate

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:50am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year came in below the government’s most recent estimate of 2.7% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

Without mentioning the exact figure, Sri Mulyani said the deficit was almost as narrow as the government’s original plan to keep the fiscal gap at 2.29% of GDP.

Indonesia annual inflation at 1.57% in Dec

Details will be revealed at a later time, she said at an event marking the new year opening of the stock exchange.

