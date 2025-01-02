Dec CPI inflation clocks in at 4.1pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation clocked in at 4.1 per cent on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 4.9 per cent in the previous month and 29.7 per cent in December 2023, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The average inflation for six months of current fiscal year 2025 stands at 7.22 per cent compared to 28.79 per cent in the same period last year.

Finance Ministry stated that food inflation is muted (urban 2.5 per cent, rural -0.2per cent) while core inflation also slowed to 8.1per cent.

According to PBS on month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI increased by 0.1 per cent in December 2024 as compared to 0.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 per cent in December 2023.

CPI inflation Urban, decreased to 4.4per cent on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 5.2per cent in the previous month and 30.9per cent in December 2023. MoM basis, it decreased by 0.1per cent in December 2024 as compared to 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7per cent in December 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, decreased to 3.6per cent on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 4.3per cent in the previous month and 27.9per cent in December 2023. MoM basis, it increased by 0.3per cent in December 2024 as compared to 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.0per cent in December 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased to 4.2per cent in December 2024 as compared to 7.3per cent a month earlier and 35.3per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8per cent in December 2024 as compared to 1.0per cent a month earlier and an increase of 3.8per cent in December 2023.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis decreased to 1.9per cent in December 2024 as compared to 2.3per cent a month earlier and an increase of 27.3per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4per cent in December 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.1per cent in the previous month and no change was observed in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban decreased to 8.1per cent on YoY basis in December 2024 as compared to 8.9per cent in the previous month and 18.2per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2per cent in December 2024 as compared to 1.2per cent in previous month and an increase of 0.8per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural decreased to 10.7per cent on YoY basis in December 2024 as compared to 10.9per cent in the previous month and 25.1per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6per cent in December 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.7per cent in previous month and an increase of 0.9per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban decreased to 6.2per cent on YoY basis in December 2024 as compared to 7.5per cent in the previous month and 23.3per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.1per cent in December 2024 as compared to 0.6per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural decreased to 6.5per cent on YoY basis in December 2024 as compared 7.8per cent in the previous month and 28.0per cent in December 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6per cent in December 2024 as compared to 0.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2023.

The National Consumer Price Index for December 2024 is increased by 0.06per cent over November 2024 and increased by 4.07per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2023.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for December 2024 is decreased by 0.10per cent over November 2024 and increased to 4.38per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2023.

On MoM basis top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased in food include; potatoes (12.42per cent), fresh fruits (8.84per cent), vegetable ghee (5.42per cent), cooking oil (4.39per cent), mustard oil (2.96per cent), honey (2.69per cent), sugar (2.00per cent), fish (1.82per cent), eggs (1.01per cent), meat (0.81per cent), beans (0.56per cent), dry fruits (0.32per cent), wheat (0.27per cent), beverages (0.23per cent), moong (0.20per cent), milk products (0.05per cent), milk powder (0.03per cent) and milk fresh (0.02per cent) and decreased in chicken (13.06per cent), pulse gram (6.94per cent), onions (4.91per cent), tomatoes (3.28per cent), condiments and spices (2.60per cent), pulse mash (2.59per cent), besan (2.55per cent), fresh vegetables (2.27per cent), gram whole (1.49per cent), wheat flour (0.99per cent), masoor (0.75per cent), rice (0.74per cent), gur (0.50per cent) and wheat products (0.36per cent).

Among non-food which increased include solid fuel (4.98per cent), household textiles (4.61per cent), woolen readymade garments (4.07per cent), liquified hydrocarbons (3.76per cent), major tools andequipments (1.52per cent), transport services (1.48per cent) and motor fuel (1.25per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (5.68per cent) and construction input items (0.06per cent).

YOY top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. December, 2023 and increased in food items include; pulse gram (54.25per cent), besan (52.15per cent), tomatoes (44.71per cent), potatoes (37.03per cent), moong (34.50per cent), fish (25.47per cent), gram whole (24.16per cent), honey (22.75per cent), meat (21.38per cent), milk powder (20.64per cent), butter (14.14per cent), beans (13.79per cent), fresh fruits (11.49per cent), vegetable ghee (11.29per cent), mustard oil (10.63per cent), dry fruits (10.50per cent), sweetmeat (10.30per cent), milk fresh (10.21per cent) and fresh vegetables (9.96per cent) and decreased in wheat (33.82per cent), wheat flour (33.77per cent), onions (13.32per cent), wheat products (10.07per cent), masoor (9.21per cent), pulse mash (5.89per cent), rice (4.62per cent), sugar (3.57per cent), tea (3.51per cent), eggs (2.45per cent) and chicken (1.87per cent).

Among non-food items prices of which increased include; motor vehicle tax (168.79per cent), footwear (31.86per cent), woolen readymade garments (19.16per cent), drugs and medicines (16.35per cent), communication services (15.68per cent), household textiles (15.11per cent), water supply (15.04per cent), hosiery (14.61per cent) and solid fuel (14.46per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (9.44per cent), motor fuel (6.61per cent) and communication apparatus (0.88per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for December 2024 is increased by 0.29per cent over November 2024 and increased to 3.62per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. December 2023.

On MoM, top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased in food include; honey (7.97per cent), potatoes (5.68per cent), vegetable ghee (4.73per cent), eggs (4.57per cent), cooking oil (4.38per cent), fish (3.62per cent), mustard oil (3.44per cent), dry fruits (3.35per cent), fresh fruits (2.93per cent), moong (1.68per cent), sugar (1.48per cent) and milk fresh (0.75per cent) and decreased in chicken (12.54per cent), tomatoes (7.83per cent), fresh vegetables (4.57per cent), pulse gram (3.88per cent), onions (3.04per cent), maash (2.83per cent), condiments and spices (2.42per cent), masoor (1.85per cent), gram whole (1.36per cent), besan (0.93per cent), wheat flour (0.59per cent), wheat products (0.52per cent), rice (0.05per cent), and milk powder (0.01per cent).

Among non-food items prices of which increased include; solid fuel (3.23per cent), household textiles (2.53per cent), furniture and furnishing (2.41per cent), footwear (2.18per cent), drugs and medicines (2.16per cent) and motor fuels (1.35per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (5.68per cent).

