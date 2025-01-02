AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

2025-01-02

Stakeholders seek ‘prior assurances’ from PTI?

Naveed Siddiqui | Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: Stakeholders have sought an assurance from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan that he will not promote any activity that may upset the existing status quo.

Background interviews with some stakeholders revealed that a deal would not be possible without this assurance. However, interaction with PTI sources indicates that their founding chairman has refused to entertain this proposition.

This was confirmed by some Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sources who revealed that both Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have given the go-ahead to the government’s nominated committee to accept PTI’s two demands – release of prisoners and formation of a judicial commission on 9 May and 26 November – if the PTI pledges not to upset the existing apple cart.

Govt-PTI dialogue: NA speaker summons in-camera meeting on Jan 2

Sources further revealed that powerful quarters support the government stance; however, they have expressed serious concerns over the party’s previous history of taking u-turns after pledging a line of action.

A senior PML-N leader who declined to be named said that he is not optimistic about the success of the ongoing negotiations with the PTI as the formation of a judicial commission to probe May 9 and November 26 events, is not acceptable to the establishment.

Sources within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told BR that the party has decided to focus on two primary demands during discussions set for January 02 (today), which include release of all political prisoners currently under trial and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9, 2023 and November 26 mayhems.

They further contended that the party will formally share these demands with the government but not in writing as requested by the government on the premise that these issues may be resolved as part of the confidence-building measures prior to moving forward.

Some government loyalists have already begun a propaganda campaign that PTI wants an NRO for the release of Imran Khan and other senior leaders and workers.

