Pakistan

Govt-PTI dialogue: NA speaker summons in-camera meeting on Jan 2

BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2024

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday officially convened an in-camera meeting involving committees from the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on January 2, 2025.

According to a statement released by the Speaker’s office, the meeting between the ruling alliance and the party founded by Imran Khan is scheduled to take place at the Parliament House on Thursday, beginning at 11 AM.

Govt asks PTI to present demands in next round

The first meeting was presided over by the Speaker between the committees representing the federal government and the PTI earlier this month.

Previously, Khan had established a five-member committee tasked with engaging in discussions with “anyone,” signaling a shift in the PTI’s approach to parliamentary negotiations. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee comprised of members from the ruling coalition.

Following extensive consultations within the party, the PTI’s team has decided to present only two demands to the government during the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the PTI has set a deadline of January 31 to finalise negotiations with the government.

Musadik flays PTI, calls for constructive talks on national issues

Earlier in the day, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that discussions with the negotiating team were ongoing.

He confirmed that all members of the PTI’s negotiating committee would participate in the second round of talks.

He emphasized that the party’s demands are “clear,” which include the release of the PTI founder and the establishment of a commission.

“We will make every effort to cooperate in moving the country forward,” he stated.

