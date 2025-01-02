AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

January 2, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to monitor production of all sugar mills through video surveillance, video analytics and digital eye solution.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.O.2082 (l) 2024 to amend the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

After installation of digital eye solution at all sugar mills, the FBR, directorate of intelligence and respective fax office can monitor and record production at their offices through video surveillance.

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

There are 80 operational sugar mills in Pakistan, which produce sugar for the local consumption, as well as, export, along with production and export of molasses and ethanol, resulting in the enhancing foreign exchange reserves for the country.

Currently, there are five oversight systems in place, which are the Track and Trace Stamps, Automated Counters at the Hoppers for counting of the produced bags, video recording and digital eye counting, Track invoicing system for all the despatches of sugar and posting of staff for overseeing the manufacturing and supervised sale of the sugar. The whole process is also being monitored by the teams of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to ensure transparency in the whole system.

The efficacy of the new system is ensured by posting of FBR personnel at each mill and monitoring of the system and personnel through integrated CCTV cameras and frequent visits by senior officers of FBR, as well as, random checks by Inland Revenue Enforcement Network in the field.

The enforcement measures are further augmented by the support of police and Pakistan Rangers, which provide assistance in the monitoring and enforcement measures, wherever required.

According to the notification, for any or all of the goods specified shall be monitored through video surveillance, video analytics and digital eye from the date as notified by the Board through a specific order, it added.

