WCLA completes key preservation projects in 2024

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has successfully initiated and completed several key preservation and restoration projects for reviving the historic ‘Androon’ (inner) Lahore gates and other landmarks within the Walled City in 2024.

The rehabilitation works, which began in 2023, are part of the Authority’s broader efforts to safeguard Lahore’s rich cultural heritage and provide modern amenities for future generations, said WCLA here on Wednesday.

The restoration of the ‘Androon’ Lahore gates, including Lohari Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Sheranwala Gate, and Roshnai Gate, began on November 6, 2023, with a total investment of approximately Rs72.45 million. These crucial restoration efforts included a wide array of measures: the restoration of the interior portions of the gates, structural strengthening, elimination of illegal shops and encroachments, and improvements to parking and security systems.

As part of this initiative, 14 shops attached to Lohari Gate were successfully relocated. The conservation of these gates has now been completed in 2024.

Commenting on the restoration work, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that protecting the history and legacy of Lahore is at the core of their mission. “The rehabilitation of these iconic gates ensures that future generations will continue to appreciate and learn from the architectural beauty and cultural significance of the walled city, while also enhancing the visitor experience through better infrastructure and safety.”

In another significant development, the WCLA has also launched the Bhatti Gate Conservation Project, with funding from the World Bank through the Punjab Tourism Economic Growth Programme (PTEGP). This project aims to rehabilitate Bhatti Gate and the adjacent trail to Katri Haji Allah Bakhsh (Taveela Shaikhen), with an estimated cost of Rs1,730 million.

The project will be completed by 2025 and is divided into two phases: one focusing on rehabilitating house facades and the other on infrastructure improvements.

Under the Bhatti Gate Conservation Project, 538 properties are set to be rehabilitated, with work already completed on almost 190 buildings. Among these, 35 buildings are of significant architectural merit and are part of the heritage properties in the area.

The project also includes the restoration of the gate’s flooring, making the rooms functional for tourism purposes, as well as the addition of fresco lining and gate illumination to further enhance its historic charm.

“The rehabilitation of Bhatti Gate is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to restore Lahore’s architectural marvels. This project will provide the city with a blend of cultural preservation and modern functionality, further boosting tourism and preserving the essence of our heritage,” added Lashari.

