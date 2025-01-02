AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

Maryam praises PM, his team for presenting ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2025 07:32am

LAHORE: Paying tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting “Uraan Pakistan,” a roadmap for the sustainable development of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said, “Pakistan has taken off to fly high.”

“It has been proven that development is the priority of Pakistan Muslim League (N) only,” the CM said, adding: “According to the vision of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is on the path of economic development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team are actively working for the economic stability of Pakistan, besides prosperity of the common man.”

The CM highlighted, “Uraan Pakistan is a wonderful plan for the sustainable development. The “Five-E” vision consisting of exports, environment, e-governance, energy and equity is commendable.”

She added, “The economy is stabilizing, attention should be paid to social development. The nation will no longer tolerate those who stand in the way of their development.”

The CM said, “Exploiting Pakistan’s population potential and better utilization of available resources is inevitable. Those who hinder Pakistan’s progress are actually enemies of the people.”

Moreover, the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the start of year 2025 said, “Congratulations to the entire nation on the beginning of new year, I pray that the new year bring happiness and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. I always pray for the happiness, health, safety of life and property of my people.”

The chief minister said, “In the new year, we individually and collectively resolve to start a new beginning and a bright future. We will carry forward the mission of serving, protecting and developing the motherland.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “I reiterate my commitment to complete Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, Sargodha Cardiology Institute, Autism School and IT City projects. I pray this year be the year of ending poverty, destitution, terrorism, extremism and crime from the beloved homeland.”

The CM said, “Alhamdulillah, we introduced historic projects in 2024 in every sector including education, agriculture, energy and health. Now we will move forward to implement them. We are committed to building a stable, bright and prosperous future.”

She further said, “We salute every soldier and officer who attained martyrdom in the war against terrorists in 2024. At the beginning of the new year, we pledge to work day in and day out to fulfill our promise of serving the people.”

She prayed, “May the year 2025 be the year of freedom for Kashmir and Palestine.”

