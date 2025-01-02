AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Nadra introduces new version of B-form certificate

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced a new version of the B-form certificate with advanced security features including the incorporation of fingerprints and photographs of children above the age of 10 have been made a mandatory part of the certificate.

The Nadra in collaboration with the Immigration and Passport (I&P) Directorate has made the inclusion of fingerprints and photographs of children above the age of 10 in B-form, following the instruction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an official said.

He said that the issuance of special B-form (registration certificate) will be done in phases from January 15.

The new security feature will help prevent theft and misuse of children’s identity information and these steps will prove helpful in preventing crimes like fake identity cards of children, illegal passports and human trafficking, he said.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, in the first phase, fingerprints and photographs of children above the age of 10 and below the age of 18 will be taken at the Nadra centre from January 15.

These children must be accompanied by one of the parents or legal guardians and they must also bring their computerised national identity card and the child’s computerised birth certificate issued by the union council or town committee, he said, adding that after these steps a B-form with the child’s photograph will be issued.

It said that children above the age of 10 and below the age of 18 will have to submit a B-form with fingerprints and a photograph issued by the Nadra while applying for a new passport, while the old B-form, which does not include a photograph and fingerprints, will not be acceptable for children of the above age group.

He said parents or legal guardians should obtain a new B-form with a photograph and fingerprints of a child above the age of 10 from Nadra.

The Directorate General (DG) of I&P will verify the child’s photograph and fingerprints from the Nadra database while processing the passport application, he said.

