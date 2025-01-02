AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-02

JI Karachi chief inaugurates ‘Quaid-e-Azam Family Park & mini-Zoo’

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:05am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar inaugurated the newly restored Quaid-e-Azam Family Park and mini-zoo in North Nazimabad on Monday, heralding the New Year with a significant gift for the citizens.

A large crowd gathered to witness the reopening of the once-neglected park, now revitalized with a diverse range of attractions, including deer, blue birds, ostriches, fancy ducks, and various other bird species.

Addressing the gathering, Zafar emphasized the JI’s unwavering commitment to serving Karachi and its people, even beyond the scope of its mandate. He highlighted the party’s remarkable achievements in the past year, including the restoration of 125 parks across nine towns, the installation of over 40,000 streetlights, the upliftment of numerous public schools and the establishment of sports complexes and open-air gyms.

Zafar underscored that these significant developments are entirely funded by the resources of the nine towns under JI’s administration, without any support from the mayor’s office or the provincial government.

In a pointed remark, he criticized the government for releasing funds only to union councils controlled by the PPP or MQM, allegedly through post-poll rigging. He contrasted this discriminatory approach with the equitable distribution of funds by the late Mayor Nematullah Khan, who ensured that all UCs and towns received equal allocations.

The JI leader vowed to continue their two-pronged strategy: relentless resistance against the PPP government’s unjust policies and unwavering dedication to serving the people of Karachi with honesty and integrity.

Zafar further condemned the PPP government’s centralization of administrative and financial powers, which he said, has led to the city’s neglect and the suffering of its citizens. He said that Karachi, as the economic lifeline of Pakistan, deserves better treatment and should not be held captive by feudal lords.

JI JI Karachi Monem Zafar Quaid e Azam Family Park mini zoo

