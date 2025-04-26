AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy have ‘very productive’ meeting in Rome, says US official

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 03:26pm
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with US President Donald Trump (L) on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Photo AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with US President Donald Trump (L) on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Photo AFP

VATICAN CITY: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a “very productive” meeting on Saturday in Rome, a White House official said, as both leaders attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

A spokesman for Zelenskiy’s office confirmed that the meeting with Trump had taken place, but gave no further details.

The meeting, their first since an angry encounter in the Oval Office in Washington in February, comes at a critical time in negotiations aimed at bringing an end to fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

“President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion. More details about the meeting will follow,” said Steven Cheung, White House communications director.

Trump, who has been pressing both sides to agree a ceasefire, said on Friday that there had been productive talks between his envoy and the Russian leadership, and called for a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow to close a deal.

Trump had previously warned his administration would walk away from its efforts to achieve a peace if the two sides do not agree a deal soon.

After a round of shuttle diplomacy this week, differences have emerged between the position of the Trump White House on peace talks and the stance of Ukraine and its European allies, according to documents from the talks obtained by Reuters.

Washington is proposing a legal recognition that Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, is Russian territory, something that Kyiv and its allies in Europe say is a red line they will not cross.

There are also differences on how quickly sanctions on Russia would be lifted if a peace deal was signed, what kind of security guarantees Ukraine would have, and how Ukraine would be financially compensated.

At the Oval Office meeting in February, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being ungrateful for U.S. support, a reporter who was present from a conservative U.S. news network accused Zelenskiy of disrespecting the occasion by not wearing a suit.

Zelenskiy, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, has eschewed suits in favour of military-style attire, saying it is his way of showing solidarity with his countryman fighting to defend Ukraine.

In Rome on Saturday, Zelenskiy again decided against a suit, and instead wore a dark shirt, buttoned up to the neck with no tie, and wore a dark military-style jacket over the top of that.

Donald Trump White House Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Rome Ukraine peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Trump and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy have ‘very productive’ meeting in Rome, says US official

SBP governor updates foreign investors on Pakistan’s ‘improving macroeconomic outlook’

Pakistan, India exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

At least 47 injured after explosion at port in Iran’s Bandar Abbas

Aurangzeb showcases economic reforms, secures global support

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

Crowds applaud pope’s coffin as Vatican funeral begins

Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank president

Indus Waters Treaty suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Read more stories