The key priorities for Syria

Syria stands at a critical juncture in its history—a fragile nation emerging from decades of repression, war, and despair is now glimpsing a hopeful horizon of liberation. This marks a pivotal moment filled with both promise and trepidation.

After years of devastation under the draconian Assad regime and the scars of a brutal civil war, the Syrian people yearn for peace, change, stability, and the opportunity to rebuild their shattered homeland.

However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges, including external interference and the absence of global recognition for the country’s new leadership.

The dismantling of torture cells and the release of prisoners of conscience symbolize a long-overdue shift in Syria’s political landscape. This suffocating era of terror and repression must never return.

Legitimacy and global recognition of Syria’s new leadership are crucial to ensuring that this deadly trend does not resurface, preventing a relapse into the abyss of despair that characterized Assad’s reign of terror and repression.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), envisions a peaceful, inclusive Syria of all citizens that embraces stability, reconciliation, and progress. In a recent BBC interview, he emphasized Syria’s exhaustion with war and its aspiration for peace with neighbours.

He called for lifting international sanctions, which continue to stifle Syria’s ability to rebuild its shattered infrastructure, ruined hospitals, and communication networks.

The US decision to scrap the $10 million bounty on al-Jolani is a positive step towards encouraging dialogue. US need to do more to strengthen the hands of saviours who have brought hope, promise and a wave of Jubilations to a fettered nation. The lifting of sanctions imposed during Assad’s era is imperative.

These sanctions, originally enforced to counter Syria’s alleged role in facilitating Iranian arms transfer and supporting extremist groups, now hinder the recovery of an exhausted nation. The international community, particularly the U.S. and Western powers, must reassess these restrictions to address Syria’s pressing humanitarian needs.

The UN and International community wants a stable, nonsectarian and a representative government that upholds human rights. The recently held high profile Jordan-sponsored Aqaba Conference on Syria, attended by Arab foreign ministers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the EU foreign Policy chief, Turkey’s foreign minister and other global leaders affirmed full support for Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The conference emphasized for the establishment of an inclusive, nonsectarian and representative government. Jolani’s moderate and reconciliatory tone, along with his repeated statements and pledges also aligns closely with these goals.

HTS is too cautious and has refrained from calls for revenge and retribution understanding that such actions would only exacerbate tensions, deepen the suffering of Syrian people, and derail the nation’s hard-won freedom and fragile road to recovery. His remarks signal a willingness to engage with the global community, but without recognition and support, Syria’s aspirations may remain a distant dream.

History offers numerous examples of nations that struggled under the weight of sanctions and international isolation, only to find progress when the global community extended a hand of cooperation.

Post-apartheid South Africa is a testament to this. The global recognition of Nelson Mandela’s leadership and the lifting of sanctions allowed the country to transition from oppression to a thriving democracy.

Similarly, post-war Europe’s reconstruction under the Marshall Plan demonstrated the transformative power of international support. Syria desperately needs a similar approach. Decades of authoritarianism under Assad, compounded by 13 years of civil war, have left the nation economically debilitated and socially fractured. Without lifting sanctions and providing financial and technical assistance, Syria will remain a fertile ground for despair and instability.

The principle of non-interference, enshrined in the UN Charter, underscores the importance of respecting a nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Much to the concerns of peace-loving people of the world, particularly the friendly people of Syria, their country continues to face unprovoked violations of its sovereignty.

The bandit state of Israel’s unprovoked blitzkrieg, incursions, and violations of Syria’s territorial sovereignty—especially when the nation remains fractured and weak—cannot be justified under the pretext of security concerns. Israel’s actions in Latakia and Tartous, aimed at destroying Syria’s defense capabilities, are totally unwarranted. They constitute blatant violations of international laws, norms, and ethics.

Israel’s plans to double its population in the occupied Golan Heights represent a stark disregard for international law, including UN resolutions and the 1974 ceasefire agreement.

What existential threat could a weak, war-ravaged Syria possibly pose to Israel—a militarily and economically dominant state armed with devastating nuclear weapons? Equipped with a formidable multi-layered defense system—including the Arrow-2, Arrow-3, Iron Dome, and David’s Sling—Israel’s security is unmatched. Its advanced capabilities can intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere, rendering incoming threats ineffective.

No regional power dares challenge or encroach upon Israel’s territories, knowing the disastrous consequences, backed by its powerful mentors.

The horrifying example of Gaza is before the world: a vibrant city, once abuzz with life and economic activity, reduced to ruins after October 7, 2023, leaving thousands of children, women, and men dead and millions injured. In response to Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has arrogantly demonstrated its military dominance through devastating retaliatory strikes, extending its terror into Iran and Lebanon.

Israel’s continued occupation of 400 square kilometers of the Golan Heights, including the strategic Mount Hermon overlooking Damascus and Lebanon, undermines Syria’s territorial integrity and its efforts to stabilize a war-torn nation.

The Golan Heights, occupied since 1967, remains internationally recognized as Syrian territory. Israel’s settlement expansions and military presence flagrantly violate UN resolutions and the 1974 ceasefire agreement, reflecting its colonial and expansionist mindset.

Equally concerning are US military actions, including airstrikes and increased troop deployments in eastern Syria. These unprovoked actions by a superpower thousands of kilometers away flagrantly violate Syria’s sovereignty and exacerbate the suffering of a nation struggling to recover. What harm has Syria caused to the mighty US to justify such actions? The metaphor of an elephant attacking an ant is apt here.

Instead of compounding Syria’s woes, the US, as a great democracy advocating human rights, should help heal the wounds of this war-ravaged nation.

The US must recognize the implications of its actions. Precision airstrikes and troop deployments not only violate international norms but also worsen the plight of Syria’s impoverished population, more than 90% of whom live in poverty. Syria, weakened and struggling to rebuild, should not become a battleground for geopolitical rivalries. Instead, it needs hope, investment, and opportunities for reconstruction.

Both Israel and the US must redirect their efforts towards peace-building and reconstruction in Syria. Rapid strikes should give way to swift financial and moral support for rebuilding Syria’s ruined infrastructure, hospitals, and communication networks. The US, as a global leader, must set an example by recognizing Syria’s new leadership and advocating for its legitimacy.

The absence of international recognition for HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) poses a significant obstacle to Syria’s recovery. Without legitimacy, the new leadership cannot effectively engage with global institutions or secure the resources needed for rebuilding. Acknowledging HTS’s commitment to creating a drug-free Syria, promoting sectarian harmony, and unifying armed groups under a single military structure is a step towards supporting a peaceful and stable Syria. HTS has distanced itself from its past.

Scepticism, therefore, about its past should not overshadow its new role and mission.

The urgency of Syria’s humanitarian crisis cannot be overstated. With winter sweeping across the region, millions face dire shortages of food, shelter, and medical aid.

The international community must prioritize Syria’s immediate humanitarian needs, supporting long-term reconstruction, and ensuring crucial aid reaches out to deserving souls. Historical parallels, such as the Berlin Airlift (1948–1949), demonstrate how dedicated and effective coordinated international efforts can alleviate suffering and foster good will. Syria looks forward for such a global dedication and coordination for addressing and alleviating its trail of suffering.

Syria’s hard-won freedom should not be squandered through internal discord or external interference. The global community must act swiftly and decisively, balancing immediate humanitarian assistance with long-term reconstruction efforts. Recognizing and engaging with Syria’s leadership can empower it to represent its people, pursue peace, and rebuild the nation with dignity.

This is a historic moment to support Syria’s aspirations for peace, stability, and progress. By respecting Syria’s sovereignty and supporting its leadership, the world can help turn this new dawn into a lasting legacy. Delisting HTS and fostering global legitimacy are essential steps toward ensuring unity and recovery.

Syria’s hard-won freedom must be safeguarded from the forces of status quo and enemies of change and peace. The international community must help this war-ravaged nation rebuild, enabling its people to determine their destiny. Let the new year bring a message of peace, prosperity, and hope for Syria, heralding a future of dignity and strength for its institutions.

