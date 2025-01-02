AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
PRA achieves 16.16pc growth

Published 02 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) showcased exceptional growth in December 2024, achieving a 16.16% increase compared to December last year and a 19% growth over November 2024.

According to the PRA spokesperson, the PRA collected Rs118 billion in tax revenues from July to December of the current fiscal year, reflecting a 10.35% raise compared to the same period of the previous year. Notable contributions included an 8% increase in Punjab Sales Tax on Services, a 25% growth in the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, and an impressive 76% surge in the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund.

This outstanding performance was accomplished without introducing any new taxes or increasing tax rates. Through targeted workshops for stakeholders and taxpayers, coupled with efforts to expand the tax net, the PRA has consistently met its collection targets. The authority remains confident about surpassing its tax targets for the current fiscal year.

