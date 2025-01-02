AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-02

Latam markets end 2024 with sharp annual losses

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

BRASILIA: Latin American markets were largely subdued on Tuesday, with indexes tracking the region’s stocks and currencies set for steep annual declines, as prospects for fewer US rate cuts lifted the dollar and capped a turbulent year for the region.

Trading was thin on the last day of the year, with markets closed in Brazil and most markets scheduled to be shut on Wednesday.

Mexico’s peso weakened 0.3% on the day, and is on track for its worst year since 2008 as the Bank of Mexico looks set to continue its easing cycle, and concerns rise about trade with the United States.

Mexico’s main stock index was up 0.4% on the day. It saw the steepest yearly declines among regional bourses, down about 15%, the most since 2018.

MSCI’s gauge of regional stocks and currencies edged 0.3% and 0.2% higher, respectively.

Latin American markets have sharply underperformed broader emerging markets this year, with the regional stocks and currency indexes set for yearly losses of 30.6% and 11.2%, respectively.

The currency index broke a two-year winning streak and saw its worst annual loss since 2020. It is the worst yearly decline since 2015 for Latin American stocks.

The US dollar and Treasury yields have jumped in December after the US Federal Reserve flagged a more cautious pace of interest rate reductions in 2025. That has weighed heavily on emerging market assets.

Latin American economies in particular have struggled this year with slowing growth in top commodity consumer China, political upheaval, rising inflation and fewer US rate cuts than previously expected.

Heading into 2025, most investors continue to expect fewer Fed cuts, as well as the policies of incoming US President Donald Trump to keep the dollar supported, further diminishing returns on emerging market investments.

“The dollar index is now consolidating gains at the highest levels in more than two years, and could continue to extend gains on the back of a gradually less dovish Fed outlook,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Most currencies in the region were set for annual losses against the dollar. Brazil’s real, the worst regional performer, slumped 21.5% against the dollar and is hovering around record lows in its worst year since 2020.

US rate cuts

Comments

200 characters

Latam markets end 2024 with sharp annual losses

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories