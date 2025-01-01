AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 05:32pm

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said on Wednesday that the provincial government was ready to facilitate the protesters, but would not allow them to block roads.

In a press conference, the minister said they all were grieved over the situation in Parachinar, but that did not justify blocking roads in Karachi, he added.

Lanjar said the provincial government had offered the demonstrators a separate place to record their protests, but the sit-ins’ organisers rejected the offer.

He said it was not possible for the police and Rangers to sit back while protesters do anything illegal or violent.

His statement came as residents of Karachi continued to face traffic woes as protests against the recent killings in Parachinar, Kurram District, continued on Wednesday.

Crisis in restive Kurram District deepened as death toll rose to 204 with two more children dead due to inadequate essential medicines in the prevailing chilling winter.

The lack of medical care and essential facilities is being cited as the primary reason behind these deaths, confided a health official to Business Recorder on telephone.

The senior health official disclosed that a significant number of cancer patients are also among the deceased, having been unable to access quality medical treatment and necessary vaccinations.

The sit-ins in Karachi began on December 24, and expanded further, leading to traffic disruptions. Currently, sit-ins are being held with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) protesters and Sunnat wal Jamaat (ASWJ) workers demonstrating at various points across the port city.

On Tuesday, Karachi police launched a crackdown against protests in the Numaish and Abbas Town areas to clear the roads for traffic.

Policemen fired tear gas shells at protesters as they pelted stones at the police.

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar Kurram clashes protests in Karachi MWM’s protest Kurram dispute

Comments

200 characters

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains nearly 1,900 points

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd: city authorities

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

Nepra irked by lack of studies on changing demand patterns

Read more stories