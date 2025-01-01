Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

ISLAMABAD: The 8 February 2024 general elections were “largely flawed” that served to fracture popular mandate — pre and post-electoral manipulation resulted in cobbling together of the same coalition of political parties in power to provide policy continuity dictated by the establishment, reveals an annual report issued by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development And Transparency (PILDAT).

“The general election held in February 2024 after a considerable delay was a largely flawed exercise that served to fracture popular mandate and to provide citizens with a modicum of political and electoral choice. Pre and post-electoral manipulation resulted in cobbling together of the same coalition of political parties in power to provide policy continuity dictated by the establishment,” notes the Quality of Democracy in Pakistan 2024 report. “Pakistan’s leading political parties have continued to display a sad and familiar proclivity to assist the establishment against a political opponent of the time in return for short-term selfish political gains. Such a regular political pattern has found parties reaping politico-electoral benefits at a steep cost of weakening of the democracy and democratic governance in Pakistan. The current political set-up emerged through 12th GE in the centre and provinces is no different,” according to the report.

To manage and silence political dissent, the current set-up has stepped up efforts to manage the use of internet and social media platforms by blocking certain applications and controlling the flow of communication through others, says the 20-page document. “In the face of the centralisation of decision-making in the hands of the establishment, a key conundrum faced by citizens is how to communicate their valid concerns against this role without the dangers of compromising the sanctity and status of the military, which should be a red line for each citizen.

