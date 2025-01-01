AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-01

Cocoa and coffee futures set to post strong gains for 2024

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

LONDON: New York cocoa futures traded lower on Tuesday but were set to be the strongest performing commodity in 2024, driven by poor crops in Africa that account for about 70% of production.

Coffee prices have also risen strongly this year but sugar futures were set to post an annual loss.

New York cocoa futures on ICE fell 0.5% to $11,445 a metric ton by 1524 GMT. The market, which hit a record high of $12,931 a ton on Dec. 18, is on track for an annual gain of 173% after a second successive year of soaring prices.

Prices had risen by 61% in 2023.

Number two grower Ghana has had a particularly difficult time due to soaring rates of swollen shoot disease, ageing trees, illegal gold mining, climate change and sector mismanagement.

The International Cocoa Organization has estimated there was a third consecutive global deficit in the 2023/24 season (October/September).

As dry weather dents the outlook for crops in the current season, concerns have also mounted of another shortfall in 2024/25.

London cocoa futures rose 0.2% to 9,135 pounds a ton and were on course for an annual gain of 161%.

Coffee prices have also risen this year, buoyed by adverse weather in producing countries, particularly the top two growers, Brazil and Vietnam.

Dry weather in Brazil led to a smaller-than-expected crop this year and is also expected to curb production next year.

Arabica coffee futures were down 1.6% at $3.1185 per lb on Tuesday, although they were on track for an annual gain of 67%. Prices rose to a record high of $3.4835 on Dec. 10.

Robusta coffee fell 1% to $4,871 a ton but was on course for an annual gain of 71%.

Sugar is set to post an annual loss, weighed down by ample global supplies following global surpluses in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Raw sugar rose 0.4% to 19.19 cents per lb but was on track for an annual loss of 7%.

White sugar rose 0.3% to $504.80 a ton and was heading for an annual loss of 15%.

Coffee Cocoa

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa and coffee futures set to post strong gains for 2024

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories