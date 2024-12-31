AGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (2.59%)
BOP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.15%)
CNERGY 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.32%)
DCL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
DFML 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
DGKC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.53%)
FCCL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.92%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.58%)
HUBC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.85%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.6%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
NBP 66.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.74%)
OGDC 228.85 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.5%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (9.34%)
PTC 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.18%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.74%)
TRG 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.64%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 45.5 (0.37%)
BR30 38,898 Increased By 509.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 115,460 Increased By 201 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,282 Decreased By -18 (-0.05%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 12:54pm

DUBAI: Unemployment among Saudi citizens edged up to 7.8% in the third quarter, according to government estimates released on Tuesday, even as government efforts at reform boosted participation rates in the labour force.

Job creation, especially in an expanded private sector, is a key focus of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 economic transformation programme, which seeks to stimulate the economy and diversify it away from hydrocarbons.

Attempts to reform the labour market, stimulate private sector growth and investment and gradually loosen some social restrictions have all boosted the work force, with a marked increase in female employees.

The third-quarter unemployment numbers represent an increase from 7.1% in the previous quarter, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed, but are down from 8.8% in the same period a year ago.

The overall rate of unemployment, which includes expatriate workers, also rose to 3.7% in the third quarter from 3.3% in Q2, but was lower than 4.2% in 2023.

Female participation in the labour force stood at 36.2% in the quarter, up from 35.4% a year ago.

Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal to serve Pakistan in major expansion drive

Unemployment among women also rose in the same quarter to 13.6%, higher than the 12.8% in the previous quarter but down three percentage points year on the year. More than 60% of the population is under the age of 30.

According to the latest data, 95.6% of unemployed Saudi citizens are willing to accept job offers in the private sector.

unemployment MENA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi citizens

Comments

200 characters

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories