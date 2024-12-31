AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 219.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.67%)
CNERGY 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.65%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
DGKC 104.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.01%)
FCCL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.72%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4%)
HUBC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.61%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.85%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.51%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.27%)
OGDC 226.99 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.68%)
PAEL 43.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.00 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.03%)
PRL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (8.75%)
PTC 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.97%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
TPLP 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.12%)
TREET 28.19 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (9.99%)
TRG 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
UNITY 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.79%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.03% on Tuesday
    • Closes calendar year with appreciation of 1.2%
Recorder Report Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 04:21pm

The Pakistani rupee concluded the final session of the calendar year on a negative note against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.55 for a loss of Re0.07 against the greenback.

The rupee settled at 278.48 on Monday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the calendar year, the rupee appreciated 1.2% against the US dollar.

“The PKR appreciation of 1.2% stems from a strong external position, marked by a current account surplus of $646 million in 11MCY24, compared to a deficit of $1.1 billion in the same period last year,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a note.

“Higher remittances and a rise in SBP’s reserves to $11.9 billion from $8.2 billion in Dec’23 have also supported.

“Additionally, narrowed the gap between interbank and open market rates too contributed to the currency’s stability”

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on the last trading day of the year, poised to clock strong gains in 2024 against most currencies as investors prepared for fewer US rate cuts and the incoming Trump administration’s policies.

The US dollar’s ascent, buoyed by rising Treasury yields, has pushed the yen toward its lowest levels since July, when the Japanese authorities last intervened. On Tuesday, it was at 157.02 per US dollar, on course for a 10% drop in 2024, its fourth straight year of decline against the dollar.

That has left the US dollar index, which measures the US currency versus six other major units, at 108.06, not far from the two-year high it touched this month.

The index has risen 6.6% in 2024 as traders cut back on bets of deep rate cuts next year.

The Federal Reserve shocked markets earlier this month by cutting their interest-rate forecast for 2025 to 50 basis points of cuts, from 100 basis points, wary of stubbornly high inflation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded in December, but they are on track to end lower for a second consecutive year due to demand concerns in top consuming countries.

Brent crude futures rose 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.59 a barrel as of 0530 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 62 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.61 a barrel.

For the year, Brent declined 3.2%, while WTI was down 0.1%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Unemployment among Saudi citizens edges up to 7.8% in Q3

Former G-B CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Melbourne defeat brings fresh calls for Rohit, Kohli to exit Test arena

Read more stories