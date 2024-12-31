AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 223.49 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (2.81%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.26%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.28%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.06%)
OGDC 228.30 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (1.26%)
PAEL 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.49 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (2.78%)
PRL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (9.49%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
TREET 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.76%)
TRG 71.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,323 Increased By 64 (0.06%)
KSE30 36,251 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.13%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on expanding Chinese factory activity, but set to end year lower

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 08:00am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded in December, but for a second consecutive year oil was on track to end lower due to demand concerns in top consuming countries.

Brent crude futures rose 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.46 a barrel as of 0130 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 49 cents, also 0.7%, to $71.48 a barrel. For the year, Brent declined 3.2%, while WTI was down 0.6%.

China’s manufacturing activity expanded for a third straight month in December but at a slower pace, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a blitz of fresh stimulus is helping to support the world’s second-largest economy.

Oil prices up on large draw from US crude stocks

Chinese authorities have also agreed to issue a record 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025 to revive economic growth, Reuters reported last week.

While a weak longer-term demand outlook has weighed on prices, they could find short-term support from declining U.S. crude stockpiles, which are expected to have fallen by about 3 million barrels last week.

Both Brent and WTI were buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. crude inventories in the week ended Dec. 20 as refiners ramped up activity and the holiday season boosted fuel demand.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises on expanding Chinese factory activity, but set to end year lower

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories