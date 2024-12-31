AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.45%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.46%)
FCCL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.41%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (9.24%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.76%)
TRG 71.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,315 Increased By 56.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 36,247 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.15%)
India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024

India’s benchmark indexes are set for a muted start on Tuesday, the final session of 2024, tracking other Asian peers, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue to weigh on emerging markets.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,663.5 as of 7:48 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50, would open near Monday’s close of 23,644.9.

India’s benchmark indexes fell on Monday, led by bank stocks, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and prospects of fewer U.S. rate cuts in 2025 spurred foreign outflows and weighed on sentiment.

Indian shares close down

So far this year, the Nifty and Sensex have gained about 8.8% and 8.3%, respectively, well below the roughly 20% jump last year as a moderation in corporate earnings and sustained foreign selling in the last quarter weighed on markets.

Other Asian markets opened lower on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, shedding 0.2%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net sellers for the tenth session in a row on Monday, offloading shares worth 240.45 billion rupees (about $2.8 billion) over the period.

Domestic institutional investors (DII), on the other hand, have been net buyers for the last nine sessions.

India shares

