PM stresses need for enhancing tech integration within health sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need for enhancing technological integration within all health sectors, particularly, in the context of polio eradication, to modernise public health monitoring systems and achieve improved results.

The prime minister during a meeting with the polio eradication team led by the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health, Ayesha Raza Farooq, discussed the ongoing efforts to eliminate polio from the country.

Sharif, while expressing his admiration for the polio team and their tireless efforts to ensure polio immunisation, also mentioned a recent letter to him from tech billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates – whose foundation has poured billions into the effort – in which he also praised Pakistan's anti-polio efforts.

He also directed formulation of a structured roster for visiting high-risk polio-affected areas during the anti-polio drive to ensure even more effective results.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring the security of polio workers, emphasising that their safety cannot be underestimated and called for all possible measures to be taken in this regard.

He was briefed on the latest developments in the polio eradication campaign, with a focus on the significant role played by local communities in making the initiative successful.

