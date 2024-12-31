AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.45%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.46%)
FCCL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.41%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (9.24%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.76%)
TRG 71.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,315 Increased By 56.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 36,247 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.15%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Dar reviews progress of Aviation ministry

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Monday, regarding outsourcing of airports and development of the aviation industry. The important meeting was also attended ministers of Aviation and Finance, and senior officials of the Aviation Ministry.

The DPM/FM reviewed the progress made by the Aviation ministry and directed that all-out efforts be made to make aviation a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar Ministry of Aviation Outsourcing airports

Comments

200 characters

Dar reviews progress of Aviation ministry

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories