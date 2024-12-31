Dar reviews progress of Aviation ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Monday, regarding outsourcing of airports and development of the aviation industry. The important meeting was also attended ministers of Aviation and Finance, and senior officials of the Aviation Ministry.

The DPM/FM reviewed the progress made by the Aviation ministry and directed that all-out efforts be made to make aviation a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers.

