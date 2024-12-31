AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
2024-12-31

Bhagat Singh gallery opened in Poonch House

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:44am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the Bhagat Singh Gallery at the Poonch House on Monday.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a gallery has been established in Poonch House in memory of the hero of freedom movement Bhagat Singh.

The gallery highlights Bhagat Singh’s struggle for freedom through historical photos, letters and newspapers. During British rule, Bhagat Singh's sedition trial was held at Poonch House.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the departments of industries and tourism, tourists would be given access to the Poonch House.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the restoration work of the historical building of Poonch House built in 1849. He said that historical buildings and places are national assets and their protection is a collective responsibility of all. He said that restoration of historical buildings in their original form would promote tourism.

Under the leadership of Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, the historic Poonch House has been restored to its original form. The administrative secretaries of communication and works, tourism, director general of archeology and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

