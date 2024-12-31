AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.32%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 104.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.41%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.39%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.06%)
HUBC 128.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.48%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.91%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.8%)
OGDC 227.88 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.98 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (3.03%)
PRL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (7.64%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.51%)
TELE 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.56%)
TRG 71.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.77%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,807 Increased By 418.3 (1.09%)
KSE100 115,258 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
KSE30 36,234 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.18%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

LCCI condoles death of Arshad Zuberi

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expresses its deepest sorrow over the passing of Arshad A Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of Business Recorder saying that his departure is an immense loss to Pakistan’s journalistic and business communities.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry have offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the team at Business Recorder. In a joint message, they paid tribute to Arshad Zuberi’s outstanding contributions to journalism and his unwavering commitment to addressing economic and business issues through his work.

They said that Arshad A Zuberi was a distinguished figure in Pakistan’s media, known for his integrity, vision and dedication to accurate and balanced journalism. His efforts played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the business community and policymakers, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

They talked highly about his vital role in amplifying the voice of the business community through Business Recorder. They said that is analytical insights and unwavering commitment to economic journalism have left a profound impact and his absence will be deeply felt.

The LCCI office-bearers added that Arshad A Zuberi exemplified professionalism and dedication, setting a high standard in economic reporting. His invaluable contributions will remain etched in our memories.”

The LCCI leadership prayed for the departed soul and extended their sympathies to Zuberi’s family. They encouraged the journalistic and business communities to honour his legacy by upholding the principles of integrity and excellence in their endeavours.

May Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace and provide strength to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI Business Recorder group Arshad Zuberi

Comments

200 characters

LCCI condoles death of Arshad Zuberi

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories