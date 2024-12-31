LCCI condoles death of Arshad Zuberi

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expresses its deepest sorrow over the passing of Arshad A Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of Business Recorder saying that his departure is an immense loss to Pakistan’s journalistic and business communities.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry have offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the team at Business Recorder. In a joint message, they paid tribute to Arshad Zuberi’s outstanding contributions to journalism and his unwavering commitment to addressing economic and business issues through his work.

They said that Arshad A Zuberi was a distinguished figure in Pakistan’s media, known for his integrity, vision and dedication to accurate and balanced journalism. His efforts played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the business community and policymakers, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

They talked highly about his vital role in amplifying the voice of the business community through Business Recorder. They said that is analytical insights and unwavering commitment to economic journalism have left a profound impact and his absence will be deeply felt.

The LCCI office-bearers added that Arshad A Zuberi exemplified professionalism and dedication, setting a high standard in economic reporting. His invaluable contributions will remain etched in our memories.”

The LCCI leadership prayed for the departed soul and extended their sympathies to Zuberi’s family. They encouraged the journalistic and business communities to honour his legacy by upholding the principles of integrity and excellence in their endeavours.

May Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace and provide strength to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss.

