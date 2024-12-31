JI pledges to continue support for Kashmiri people

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stating that Jamaat-e-Islami will stand shoulder to shoulder with them until their freedom is achieved.

Speaking during a meeting with the JI leadership of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday, he emphasized that practical steps for the liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir and addressing the issues of the state’s free regions are the responsibility of Islamabad’s rulers.

Rehman stated that Jamaat-e-Islami has always been at the forefront of addressing the problems faced by AJK and GB. Whether it is securing constitutional and political rights for the people of GB or resolving the issues of AJK residents, the JI has consistently pushed central governments to take action, he said.

Rehman called for empowering the free regions of the state of Kashmir to transform them into a true base camp for the Kashmir freedom movement. He also urged federal and provincial governments to refrain from interfering in the upcoming general elections in AJK and GB.

The meeting of Kashmiri leadership delegation led by Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami AJK and GB, with JI Pakistan Emir included a detailed briefing on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir and the political landscape of AJK and GB. Dr. Mushtaq invited Rehman to visit the regions which he accepted.

Discussions also took place regarding preparations for February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day, with Hafiz Naeem assuring robust participation in its observance.

Rehman asserted that if JI comes to power in AJK and GB, it will take practical steps toward resolving the Kashmir issue while also addressing local issues in the regions. He criticized traditional political parties and their leadership for their failure to solve public problems. “The emboldening of India and Israel to spill Muslim blood is due to the cowardice of our rulers,” he remarked.

He urged JI workers to effectively convey the party’s message to the public, expressing confidence that the future belongs to Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, JI Hafiz Naeem, along with senior party leaders including Naib Emirs Liaqat Baloch and Dr. Osama Razi, Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, and Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif, extended their congratulations to Arshad Ansari on his election as the new president of the Lahore Press Club. The JI leaders conveyed their best wishes for his tenure and success.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah, the party leadership also congratulated other newly elected office-bearers, including Senior Vice President Afzal Talib, Vice President Saima Nawaz, Secretary Zahid Abid, Joint Secretary Imran Sheikh, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz, and the governing body members. They expressed confidence that the new leadership of Lahore’s journalist community would continue to champion the rights of journalists with dedication.

The JI leaders reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of expression, media independence, and the protection of journalists’ rights. They praised the journalist community for successfully conducting elections in line with democratic traditions and maintaining the continuity of these values.

“Jamaat-e-Islami stands in solidarity with the journalist community in their struggle for press freedom and professional rights,” the statement read.

