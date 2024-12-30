AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 03:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday in thin trade ahead of the year-end, with the Dubai index trading at its highest in over a decade.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.9% and ACWA Power Co advancing 1.2%.

Among other gainers, Saudi Reinsurance Company surged 10% - to its daily maximum limit - after signing a reinsurance contract with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company.

Shares of Walaa were up 2%. Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 1.2%, while its subsidiary Emaar Development was up 2.3%.

The Emirati finance minister said that the UAE’s real gross domestic product grew 3.6% in the first half of 2024, the state news agency reported on Monday. In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 0.6%.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said the firm is set to drive 200 billion dirhams ($54.45 billion) into the UAE’s economy over the next five years through its In-Country Value (ICV) Program.

The Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.3% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Oil prices edged down in thin holiday trade ahead of the year-end as traders awaited more Chinese and US economic data later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

